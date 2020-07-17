1/1
Obdulia "Lula" Chaire
Mission - Obdulia "Lula" Chaire, age 83, was met by Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and by her son, Jose Chaire, in heaven on Saturday, July 11, 2020.

Dona Lula, as everyone knew her by, was born in Micheocanejo, Jalisco Mexico on September 5, 1936. There she was raised by her parents as one of 14 siblings. She was compassionate, determined, strong, and a woman of faith. She will be greatly missed by friends, family, and all those who were blessed to know her. Her passions included playing bingo, traveling to Louisiana, and attending her adult day care center.

Dona Lula had a vision of life to always be able to work hard for her kids and making sure nothing would hold her back in giving them anything they needed to grow and make them responsible adults. The love she gave us from the start will carry us throughout our lives. May the Lord bless her soul and may she enter into our Lord's eternal kingdom in heaven.

The visitation, in accordance with the current safety and social distancing guidelines; including the required use of face masks and limited amount of visitors at a time will take place on Friday, July 17th, 2020 from 9:30 AM to 1:00 PM at Virgil Wilson Mortuary Memorial Chapel in Mission. Interment will follow at 1:30PM at Garden of Angels Cemetery in Mission . Funeral Services are under the direction of Virgil Wilson Mortuary in Mission.



Published in The Monitor on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
