Rio Grande City - Obidia P. Dannhaus, passed peacefully on Monday, February 3, 2020, at Retama Manor of Rio Grande City, Texas at the age of 94. Obidia, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother lived a fulfilling and joyous life devoted to family and friends. Obidia was well-known in her community for being a wonderful cook and baker. Her children and friends were always in for a great treat. But her greatest accomplishment was the unlimited devotion to her beautiful son, Howard. She spent many hours volunteering to Special Olympics. Obidia is preceded in death by her parents, husband Otto A. Dannhaus, daughter Marie D. Lopez, son Larry V. Dannhaus, son Howard R. Dannhaus and grandson Eli T. Villarreal. She is survived by daughter Debra D. (Tomas E. Villarreal), son David (Hermelinda) Dannhaus, grandchildren, great and great-great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 05, 2020 from 2:00 to 9:00 p.m. with rosary at 7:00 p.m. and continue on Thursday, 12:00 to 1:45 p.m. Funeral service at 2:00 at Immaculate Conception Church. Interment will follow at the Rio Grande City cemetery. All funeral services are under the direction of Sanchez Funeral Home.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 5, 2020