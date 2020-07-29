1/1
Octaviano "Tano" Barrera
Rio Grande City - On Friday, June 24, 2020, Octaviano Barrera (Tano), loving husband and father of three children passed away at Starr County Memorial Hospital. Tano was born on August 16, 1938 in Valadeces, Tamulipas to Ramon Doanto Barrera and Viviana Rivera Barrera. Anyone who knew him, knew he had a heart made of gold. His mother passed away at a young age, so he was brought up by his aunt, brothers, sisters and father. When he became of age, Tano would migrate with his father to Washington State to work on the Asparagus, Hops and other field jobs there was. He married the love of his life Herlinda DeAnda Barrera on February 21,1970 in a civil ceremony in Rio Grande City. It was there where he decided to establish a home and start a family. He has 3 children: Ricardo Barrera, Rosalba Barrera Vela and Octaviano Barrera Jr. Octaviano would migrate with his wife and children to the state of Washington till 1999. He would then retire in his beautiful Rio Grande City.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Herlinda Barrera his children Ricardo Barrera (Margot Garcia Barrera), Rosalba Barrera Vela (Armando Vela Jr. +) and Octaviano Barrera Jr. (Sylvia Hernandez Barrera); his grandchildren, Selena Vela, Armando Vela Jr, Emma Lynda Vela, Andres Garcia Jr. and Ximena Anaya Barrera; His brothers and sisters Samuel Barrera, Israel Barrera, Enrique Barrera, Zulema Barrera Guerra and Rosalba Barrera Rodriguez. Tano has joined his brothers Donato Barrera, Benancio Barrera, Benjamin Barrera, Heraclio Barrera, David Barrera and his sister Genoveva Barrera Trevino in heaven. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Tano will be greatly missed by all those that knew him. He is resting with God in paradise.

Visitation will be held, Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Hernandez Funerals, in Rio Grande City from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Viewing continues on Friday July 31, 2020 at Hernandez Funerals, in Rio Grande City from 8:00 am to 10:00 am. Burial will follow at El Arroyo Cemetery in Rio Grande City at 10:30 am. Services are entrusted at Hernandez Funerals, in Rio Grande City.

Published in The Monitor on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
