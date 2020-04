Or Copy this URL to Share

Edinburg - Octavio Castaneda, 97, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at his residence in Edinburg. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.

