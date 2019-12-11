|
McAllen - Octavio Zuniga, age 80, a long-time resident of McAllen, Texas joined Our Lord Father in Heaven on Sunday, December 8, 2019 in San Antonio after a long illness. The family would like to express their gratitude to the doctors & staff of Audie L. Murphy Veterans Hospital in San Antonio, Tx. for the excellent & compassionate care provided.
Octavio is survived by his loving & devoted wife of 58 years, Amalia G. Zuniga, his daughter Maria Del Rosario Wood & her husband Matthew, Octavio G. Zuniga & his wife Elizabeth C. Torralva, and was preceded in death by his youngest child Rachel Zuniga.
He is preceded in death by his parents Elena (Solis) Zuniga and Bonifacio Zuniga.
He was incredibly blessed with 5 surviving grandchildren: Frances N. Jackson (Joseph Jackson), Jeremy M. Wood (Kenzi Wood), Lauren Zuniga (Cory Lopez), Brianna M. Zuniga, and Naomi I. Torralva.
Octavio was also blessed with 2 great-grandchildren: Matthew T. Jackson and Cora I. Lopez .
Brothers and sisters : Delia (Blanca) Garza, Tomas Zuniga (deceased), Lilly Lopez, Genaro Zuniga (deceased), Gilbert Zuniga (Laura Zuniga), Nicolas Zuniga (deceased), and Concepcion Zuniga (deceased).
Octavio was a long-time resident of McAllen. He graduated from McAllen High School in 1958. He joined the United States Army where he obtained the rank of Staff Sergeant E-6 while serving in Germany. He was honorably discharged in 1964.
Octavio was employed by H.E. Butt Grocery company. He was promoted to store manager in 1964. He retired in 1996 after 39 years. Octavio was well known for being a Dallas Cowboys fan.
Family will receive friends Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 4 pm to 9 pm with a rosary recited at 7 pm at Funeraria del Angel in Mission. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 am, Friday, December 13, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in McAllen. Interment will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens in McAllen. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel of Mission.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 11, 2019