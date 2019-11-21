|
|
Mission - MISSION- Odilia "Odie" Flores Garza Moreno, age 66, went peacefully to be with our Lord on November 16, 2019 at home with family by her side in Round Rock, TX.
She was the seventh of nine children born to Hermenegildo I. and Concepcion Flores Garza on June 8, 1953 in General Teran, N.L., Mexico. In 1955, the Garza family immigrated to United States. Odie spent her formative years in McFarland, CA where she worked the fields with her parents and siblings.
She was a graduate of the McFarland High School Class of 1972 and then moved with the Garza family to Mission, TX. Odie loved and cherished her husband Jose Moreno and the entire Moreno family. She has three children Jose Manuel Moreno, Erica Ennette Salazar and David Alan Moreno, who she loved fiercely. Odie was deeply devoted to her husband, children, parents and siblings, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Odie leaned on her faith and consistently prayed the prayers and sang the hymns her parents taught her. She instilled strength, resilience, and a strong work-ethic in her children. Odie was brave throughout her fight with Glioblastoma, never wavering. Odie met adversity with poise and grace with her children and family by her side.
Odie was preceded in death by her parents, Hermenegildo I. and Concepcion Garza, and her siblings Orfila Garza, Ovidio Garza, Horacio Garza and Oscar Garza.
She is survived by her husband, Jose Moreno; children Jose Manuel Moreno (Karla), Erica Ennette Salazar (Omar), and David Alan Moreno (Ashlee). She is also survived by her grandchildren; Antonio Salazar, Eric Garza (Brianna), Jose Daniel Moreno, Averi Elizabeth Moreno and Easton Alan Moreno as well as her great-grandchildren; Nevaeh Ilenne Garza and Odilia Faith Garza.
She is loved and will be missed by her siblings Otilia Laguna (Alfredo†), Hermenegildo "Kiro" Garza, Jr. (Irene), Olivia Lopez (Andres), San Juanita "Janie" Garza and sister-in-law, Norie Garza; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held today, November 21, 2019, from 3:00 to 9:00 pm with a Prayer Service being held at 7:00 pm at Flores Funeral Home in Mission. The Funeral Service will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 10:00 am at Flores Funeral Home in Mission. Burial will immediately follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Mission. Serving as pallbearers is her grandson, Eric Garza; her nephews, Joseph Lopez, Adrian Lopez, Jose H. "Eddie" Sandoval, Oscar Arturo Garza, Andrew Lopez-Medley and Jonse and Matthew Hughes.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Flores Funeral Home of Mission.
Published in The Monitor on Nov. 21, 2019