Ofelia E. Garza
Edinburg - Ofelia E. Garza, 70, went home to our Lord Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Windsor Arbor View in Edinburg.

Mrs. Garza was born and lived in Edinburg all of her life.

She is preceded in death by her father, Salvador Eureste; three siblings, Israel Eureste, Jose Luis "Eloy" Eureste, and Alma Eureste.

Mrs. Garza is survived by her loving husband Alejandro Garza; three children, Jaime A. Gonzalez, Erica A. Gonzalez, all of Edinburg, Aaron A. Gonzalez of Houston; five grandchildren, Alexsis N. Gonzalez, John Ryan Cruz, Jonathan Paul Cruz, Kendra Gonzalez, Kayla Gonzalez; two great-grandchildren, Jayden and Jeremiah Chavez; her mother, Enriqueta T. Eureste of Edinburg; three siblings, Norma Linda Eureste of Donna, Omelia Perez, and Salvador Eureste Jr., both of Edinburg.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m., with a 5 p.m. rosary Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg. Cremation will take place at Memorial Cremation Center in Edinburg.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.



Published in The Monitor on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
DEC
5
Rosary
05:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 380-1416
