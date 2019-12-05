Home

Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston
706 West Sam Houston Blvd
Pharr, TX 78577
(956) 787-2244
San Juan - Ofelia Limon Singleterry, age 71, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Rio Grande Regional Hospital. She is survived by her daughter, Yvonne Singleterry; 2 sons, Luis Singleterry Jr. & Luis Miguel Singleterry; 3 sisters, Irene Garza, Dolores Limon & Isabel Munoz; 2 brothers; Jose Luis Limon & Rogelio Limon; 2 grandchildren, Erik Singleterry & Jennifer Singleterry. Visitation will be held today, Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm with a prayer service to be held at 7:00 pm. Funeral service will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston at 10:00 am. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr. Services are entrusted to Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston of Pharr.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 5, 2019
