Donna - Ofelia Moroles Guzman age 93 left this world and entered into eternal rest on May, 1, 2020 surrounded by her family at her home in Donna, TX. Born on September 6, 1926, she was raised in La Joya, TX and graduated from La Joya High School in 1944 as Valedictorian of her class. Ofelia is preceded in death by her parents Octaviano and Maria Polanco Moroles.
A natural instructor, she taught her fellow classmates how to speak English while in elementary school and caught the teaching bug. Her love of education set her on her career path and she even married a fellow educator and inspired 5 of her 7 children to go into the profession with her. She started her career at age 18 in La Joya ISD under an emergency teaching permit for three years while she attended school at Pan American College, she later transferred and received a B. S. Degree from Texas A & I College. Her first teaching assignment after having graduated college was with Weslaco ISD at the Labor Camp School and continued for 36 years with the district, ending at Roosevelt Elementary having taught 1st grade her entire career. A positive and progressive teacher, Ofelia was quoted to have said: "I have enjoyed being a part of children's lives for so many years. It takes a lot of patience, understanding and love to make each child an individual and to enrich their potential..." she lived by this code of value with both her students and her family.
Ofelia lived a life of loving dedication and devotion to her family and her friends. She was known for her accomplished baking and sewing skills, often times asked to share her recipes of her delicious homemade breads. She learned to sew at an early age, often making her own clothes, including her own wedding dress. She married Ramiro Baltazar Guzman on June 1, 1951, and they were married for 61 years before his passing. An avid gardener, she had a natural green thumb and loved to spend time in her garden everyday. The best gardening advice she gave her daughters was that a clipping from a friend's plant would grow the best.
After serving the community for 39 years, Ofelia retired at the age of 62 to dedicate her life to help raise her grandchildren. Ofelia was a caring, committed and compassionate mother and grandmother first and foremost. She treasured her children and grandchildren, actively supporting them by attending their school and life events. She had a calming personality and cared for all those in her immediate circle. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Ofelia is preceded in death by husband Ramiro Baltazar Guzman and their only son Ramiro Baltazar Guzman Jr. She is survived by her sisters, Olga Moroles of Weslaco, TX; Oralia Uresti of San Antonio, TX, Samuel Hinojosa,(+) Ovidio Moroles,(+) Blanca De La Fuenta(+); her six daughters - Sylvia Hernandez (Archie), Diana Reyna (Jerry), Norma Salinas (Robert), Hilda Martinez (David), Velma Guzman (Dave), and Belinda Garces (Merce); her beloved grandchildren - Adrian and Alyssa Hernandez, J.J. Reyna, Rob, Andrew, and Iliana Salinas, Victoria Martinez and Ashley Garces; Great-grandchildren - Alexander Martinez, Sophia Salinas and Zoe Lopez; her numerous cousins, nephews and nieces, all of these she loved and touched deeply.
The family would like to especially thank Dr. James Castillo and attending physician Dr. Alberto Gutierrez as well as the attending nurses Cristina and Samantha from DHR Hospice. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the family requests any visitor to wear a mask. There will be a public viewing from 11 AM-12:30 PM at Hawkins Funeral Home in Donna, TX., immediately followed by a graveside service on May 4, 2020 at Donna City Cemetery. A celebration of life mass will be celebrated on a later date. Services have been entrusted to Hawkins Funeral Home of Donna. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the local food bank.
You are welcome to sign the guest book at www.hawkinsfh.com and post memories of Mrs. Ofelia M. Guzman.
A natural instructor, she taught her fellow classmates how to speak English while in elementary school and caught the teaching bug. Her love of education set her on her career path and she even married a fellow educator and inspired 5 of her 7 children to go into the profession with her. She started her career at age 18 in La Joya ISD under an emergency teaching permit for three years while she attended school at Pan American College, she later transferred and received a B. S. Degree from Texas A & I College. Her first teaching assignment after having graduated college was with Weslaco ISD at the Labor Camp School and continued for 36 years with the district, ending at Roosevelt Elementary having taught 1st grade her entire career. A positive and progressive teacher, Ofelia was quoted to have said: "I have enjoyed being a part of children's lives for so many years. It takes a lot of patience, understanding and love to make each child an individual and to enrich their potential..." she lived by this code of value with both her students and her family.
Ofelia lived a life of loving dedication and devotion to her family and her friends. She was known for her accomplished baking and sewing skills, often times asked to share her recipes of her delicious homemade breads. She learned to sew at an early age, often making her own clothes, including her own wedding dress. She married Ramiro Baltazar Guzman on June 1, 1951, and they were married for 61 years before his passing. An avid gardener, she had a natural green thumb and loved to spend time in her garden everyday. The best gardening advice she gave her daughters was that a clipping from a friend's plant would grow the best.
After serving the community for 39 years, Ofelia retired at the age of 62 to dedicate her life to help raise her grandchildren. Ofelia was a caring, committed and compassionate mother and grandmother first and foremost. She treasured her children and grandchildren, actively supporting them by attending their school and life events. She had a calming personality and cared for all those in her immediate circle. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Ofelia is preceded in death by husband Ramiro Baltazar Guzman and their only son Ramiro Baltazar Guzman Jr. She is survived by her sisters, Olga Moroles of Weslaco, TX; Oralia Uresti of San Antonio, TX, Samuel Hinojosa,(+) Ovidio Moroles,(+) Blanca De La Fuenta(+); her six daughters - Sylvia Hernandez (Archie), Diana Reyna (Jerry), Norma Salinas (Robert), Hilda Martinez (David), Velma Guzman (Dave), and Belinda Garces (Merce); her beloved grandchildren - Adrian and Alyssa Hernandez, J.J. Reyna, Rob, Andrew, and Iliana Salinas, Victoria Martinez and Ashley Garces; Great-grandchildren - Alexander Martinez, Sophia Salinas and Zoe Lopez; her numerous cousins, nephews and nieces, all of these she loved and touched deeply.
The family would like to especially thank Dr. James Castillo and attending physician Dr. Alberto Gutierrez as well as the attending nurses Cristina and Samantha from DHR Hospice. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the family requests any visitor to wear a mask. There will be a public viewing from 11 AM-12:30 PM at Hawkins Funeral Home in Donna, TX., immediately followed by a graveside service on May 4, 2020 at Donna City Cemetery. A celebration of life mass will be celebrated on a later date. Services have been entrusted to Hawkins Funeral Home of Donna. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the local food bank.
You are welcome to sign the guest book at www.hawkinsfh.com and post memories of Mrs. Ofelia M. Guzman.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on May 3, 2020.