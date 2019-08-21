|
Edinburg - OFELIA PENA
Ofelia Pena, 92, went home to our Lord, Sunday, August 18, 2019, at her residence in Edinburg.
Mrs. Pena lived in Edinburg for 3 years, but she was born and lived in San Benito most of her life. She worked as a bookkeeper and was an elections judge in San Benito where she oversaw polling sites and was responsible for transporting voter ballots to the Cameron County elections office.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Carlos Pena; her parents, Ventura and Maria Del Refugio Rodriguez; and five siblings, Jose Rodriguez, Gilberto Rodriguez, Hermilo Rodriguez, Humberto Rodriguez, and Delia Ramos.
Mrs. Pena is survived by a son, John Thad (Judith) Pena; three grandchildren, Christina (Juan) Carmona, Jonathan Pena, both of Harlingen, Katelyn (Christopher) Perez, of Dallas; five great-grandchildren, Damien, Kane, Serenity, Xavier and Ace; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 9:30 a.m. Friday, August 23, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission.
Pallbearers will be Fred Castaneda, Juan Carmona, Christopher Perez, Victor Garza, Ricardo Leal, and Kane Carmona.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 21, 2019