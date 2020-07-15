McAllen - Ismael "Smiley" Z. Chavez was born on October 19, 1981, in McAllen, TX. He was the son of Ismael and Cynthia Chavez.He is preceded in death by his mother, Cynthia L. Chavez; maternal grandmother, Margot Gonzalez; and paternal grandparents, Adan and Maria Chavez; and brother-in-law, John P. Falletich, Sr.He is survived by his father, Ismael Chavez (Rachel Garcia); sisters Maru (Bob Pantanini) Falletich of San Antonio, Chiara Valenzuela of Edinburg, and Gladys (Jorge) Cortez of Austin; a nephew Matthew Falletich; and niece Valeria Valenzuela; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.Growing up in Edinburg, he was always surrounded by his group of close friends. His home was the gathering place for all his friends. Smiley's friends all became family and his mom became a second "Mom" to his friends. She would cook homemade meals for them after school and be there to support her boys.Everyone loved Smiley. He was a loving son, brother, uncle, and friend. Ever since he was young, his family knew he would do great things. He graduated from Edinburg High School in 2000. After graduating from the University of Texas-San Antonio, he entered the education field. He taught science at Weslaco East High School for about 10 years. During his time at Weslaco East, he also coached football and wrestling. His students loved being in his class and would say that he always tried to make them laugh during class. Smiley truly cared about his students and tried to make science fun for everyone.Smiley's dream was always to become a law enforcement officer. He decided to pursue his dream and left teaching in 2017. He was hired by McAllen PD and graduated from their Police Academy in April 2018. Smiley loved being a police officer. He loved meeting and helping the citizens of McAllen. He served on the board of the McAllen Police Association and McAllen Guns and Hoses Association. He was a true public servant.Smiley was someone you could count on day or night. He lived his life serving others but most importantly serving God. He read the Bible daily and had his devotional time. He would share scriptures with anyone that would listen.The family would like to thank Chief Victor Rodriguez and Captain Phillip Foley of the McAllen Police Department for their leadership as well as The McAllen Police Association. They would also like to thank the members of the Antioch Bible Church, DTC Church, and St. John's Episcopal Church for their love and support during this difficult time. Lastly, they would like to thank his childhood pastor Charles "Chot" Lancaster for his spiritual guidance when Smiley was growing up and Pastor Rudy Beltran's guidance as an adult. Pastor Rudy's work in coordinating the funeral arrangements is greatly appreciated.Pallbearers will be Matthew Falletich, Rick Ramirez, AJ Villarreal, Chad Hamer, Abram Torres, Frank TrevinoThere will be a public viewing on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, from 12 to 8 p.m. at the McAllen Convention Center. Funeral Services will take place on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. at the McAllen Convention Center. Interment will take place at Valley Memorial Gardens.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.