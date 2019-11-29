|
|
Roma - Ofilia C. Ramirez (92), went home to the Lord November 26, 2019 in Roma, Texas. Ofilia was born and raised in Fronton, Texas. She lived there most of her life with her beloved husband and family. She is preceded in death by her husband, Noel Ramirez Sr., and her son, Juan Alberto "Johnny" Ramirez. Ofilia is survived by her son, Noel Jr.(Betty) Ramirez Jr., of Fronton, a daughter Nilda Y. (Francisco Jr.+) Saenz; son, Victor M. (Lupita) Ramirez of Roma, Texas; daughter, Norma (Odon) Cavazos of Rio Grande City; daughter, Enedelia (Gabriel+) Gonzalez of Pasadena, Texas; son, Arturo (Maria) Ramirez of Laredo, Texas; son, Jose I. (Altagracia) Ramirez of Mission, Texas; son, Juan "Johnny"+ (Teresa) A. Ramirez from Fronton, Texas; Maria Patricia (Evelio) Falcon of Roma, Texas; 24 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and brothers: Eladio Cantu of McAllen, Texas, Roberto Cantu of Seattle, Washington, and sister Talma C. Riojas of Corpus Christi, Texas.
Visitation will be held from Friday, November 28, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and will continue on Saturday, November 29, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. at Rodriguez Funeral Home in Roma, Texas. Funeral services and mass to be held at Lamb of God Church in Fronton, Texas at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday November 29, 2019. Interment will follow at Fronton Community Cemetery.
Funeral services are under the direction of Rodriguez Funeral Home in Roma, Texas.
Published in The Monitor on Nov. 29, 2019