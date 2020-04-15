Rio Grande City - Ofilia Garcia Pena de Villarreal, widow of the late Daniel Villarreal Jr., died on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at her home in Rio Grande City, Texas. Born July 25,1924 in Laredo, Texas on Calle Zaragoza to Ernesto Domingo Garcia Riojas of Kingsville, Texas and Adelina Pena Torregrossa of Corpus Christi, Texas, she was preceded in death by her siblings Ernesto Aquiles Garcia, Robert Garis, and Nina Pappageorge. She was an active member of the Presbyterian Church in Kingsville, Texas where she met her husband Daniel Villarreal Jr. of Lopeno, Texas. Ofilia graduated from Texas A&I University in Kingsville where she earned her Bachelor's degree in Education, then later, her Master's degree. She was an elementary and Special Education teacher for many years in Zapata then Rio Grande City before retiring at the age of 70, remembering all her students fondly. Ofilia was an active member of community service groups, including: Beta Sigma Phi, The Hospital Auxiliary at the Starr County Memorial Hospital, Rio Grande City Garden Club, Historical Society, and the Wilderness Society. She believed in the power of education, loved the arts, and traveled to almost every continent. She was especially proud of her seven children and their accomplishments, all university graduates: Irene Adelina Moreno, Irma Eva Romero (deceased) married to Osvaldo Romero, Diana Olga Kidwell, Yolanda Rutilde Gonzalez (deceased) married to Dr. Miguel Gonzalez, Nina Yvonne Cruz married to Dr. Pedro Rafael Cruz-Jimenez, Daniel Ernesto Villarreal III, and Dr. Miguel (Red) Villarreal married to Dr. Marina Chavez. She loved all 10 of her grandchildren, as well as her numerous great-grandchildren.

Published in The Monitor on Apr. 15, 2020.