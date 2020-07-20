San Isidro - Ogla O. Olivarez, 89, entered eternal rest Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Barcelona Assisted Living in McAllen.Born in Mission, Mrs. Olivarez had lived in San Isidro all of her life.She is preceded in death by her husband, Dario Olivarez; and a son, Dario Olivarez Jr.Ogla is survived by two daughters, Bibi Olivarez of League City and Gloria O. (Alfonso) Perez of McAllen; two grandsons, Javier A. Perez and Jaime A. Perez; a great-granddaughter, Isabella Maree Perez, all of McAllen; and three sisters, Olga O. Pena of Edinburg, Elia O. Guerra of Alice, and Irene O. Alaniz of Victoria.Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with a 6 p.m. prayer service Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 East Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.