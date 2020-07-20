1/1
Ogla O. Olivarez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ogla's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
San Isidro - Ogla O. Olivarez, 89, entered eternal rest Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Barcelona Assisted Living in McAllen.

Born in Mission, Mrs. Olivarez had lived in San Isidro all of her life.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Dario Olivarez; and a son, Dario Olivarez Jr.

Ogla is survived by two daughters, Bibi Olivarez of League City and Gloria O. (Alfonso) Perez of McAllen; two grandsons, Javier A. Perez and Jaime A. Perez; a great-granddaughter, Isabella Maree Perez, all of McAllen; and three sisters, Olga O. Pena of Edinburg, Elia O. Guerra of Alice, and Irene O. Alaniz of Victoria.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with a 6 p.m. prayer service Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 East Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 380-1416
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved