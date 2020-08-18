Corpus Christi - MISSION - Olga Aracely Pena, age, 64, an angel sent by God to our family who will be greatly missed by her family. Olga Aracely enntered into eternal rest on Monday August, 10, 2020, at South Shoreline Hospital in Corpus Christ, TX. She will join her parents in heaven. She is preceded in death by her parents, Rogelio and Rosalinda Pena. Left to cherish her memory are her brothers and sister, Rogelio (Esmeralda) Pena Jr., Mario Alberto (Esmeralda) Pena, Gricell (Jaime) De la Garza, Sergio (Norma) Pena, Rolando (Cynthia) Pena, Carlos (Rosario) Pena; and numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be available only for immediate family. Burial will follow to Garden of Angels in Abram, TX. We would like to thank the staff at Corpus Christi State supported living center that with all their love and attention took care of Olga. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Flores Funeral Home of Mission.