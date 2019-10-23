Home

Flores Funeral Home Inc - Mission
219 South Mayberry St.
Mission, TX 78572
956-585-2611
Olga C. Villarreal

Olga C. Villarreal Obituary
Alton - Olga C. Villarreal, age 88, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at her residence in Alton, Texas.

Our mom was gifted with many talents. As a child, Olga acquired skills from her father such as building homes to planting and harvesting crops by following his every move around the family ranch. Aside from being strong as steel, she was a delicate and professional seamstress. She made so many dreams come true by taking an idea given to her and transforming it into a young lady's dream wedding gown. She worked on each sewing project with precision and excellence that brought gowns to life with a grace and elegance that was one of a kind. She selflessly dedicated her life to her family with a fierce love that was true and a kindness that left a lasting impression on everyone. Her faith in our Lord Jesus Christ was demonstrated by her daily bible studies. Psalm 119 was her favorite scripture which she enjoyed reciting. She also enjoyed singing and playing loteria with family and friends during special occasions. A tradition that she began and we will continue in her loving memory.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Manuel Villarreal, a daughter, Maria Olga Villarreal, a son, Jesus Alberto Villarreal, a grandson, Jose Ricardo Hernandez and by three brothers, Romeo, Ruben and Rene Cantu.

She is survived by five children, Rosalinda (Raul Rivera) Villarreal of Alton, Blanca (David) Rodriguez of Palmhurst, Manuel (Maribel) Villarreal, Jr. of Alton, Isabel Hijinia (Jose Luz) Salinas of San Juan, Nancy Villarreal of Mission, and daughter in law, Annette Villarreal of Palmview, five sisters, Obdulia Regalado of Roma, Olivia Montanez of Miguel Aleman, Otila Garza of Roma, Ofilia Araiza of McAllen & Odilia Barrera of Roma, grandchildren, Monique LaCoste, David Valentin Rodriguez, Jr., Jose Luz Salinas IV, Saul Salinas, Sophia Salinas, Sandra Salinas, Manuel Villarreal, III, & Marisol Villarreal, great grandchildren, Juan Angel, Destiny Christine, Miguel Angel Jr., Marco Alejandro, Maria Olga, Lance & Corinne.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 23, 2019, from 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Flores Funeral Home Chapel in Mission, Texas with a Holy Rosary to be held at 7 :00 pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am, Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission, Texas with interment to follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Pharr, Texas.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Flores Funeral Home of Mission.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 23, 2019
