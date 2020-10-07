McAllen, TX - Our precious mother, Olga Gonzalez, passed away on Monday, September 28th, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer. She died in her home surrounded by her sons, daughters and grandchildren. She was thirteen days shy of her 84th birthday. Our mother will always be remembered as our Warrior. She was a stay at home mom who raised six children and was a loving wife to her husband, Guillermo Gonzalez, who preceded her in death. She was a stylish woman and a devoted gardener with a super green thumb. One of her goals in life was to take care of her family and that is exactly what she did till the end. Together we rejoice knowing our precious mom is now in the loving arms of her Savior, Jesus Christ. Mamita, your caring and loving ways will forever be lived through each one of us. Your legacy lives on!Olga will be lovingly remembered by her six children, Guillermo (Migdalia), Sergio (Aide), Evert (Edith), Sally (Joe), Adriana (Jack), and Olga(Napo). Olga will also be remembered by her ten grandchildren, Evert (Lily) Sergio (Alisha), Luis Carlos (Ruby), Edgar (Tasha), Erik, Adabelle, Guillermo IV, Adrian, Josiah, Vallery; also by her six great-grandchildren and by her sister Amparito (Hugo+)Olga was predeceased in death by her husband Guillermo Gonzalez, her brother Jesus Garza (Delia), brother Luis Angel Garza (Carlota del Pilar +), sister Emma Garza (Alejandro +), brother Anibal Garza (Lupita) and brother Arturo Garza (Laura).Family and friends are invited to say a final goodbye on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Funeral Del Angel in Mission from 12:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a prayer service at 7 pm.Funeral service will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 12:00 pmInterment will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Mission.