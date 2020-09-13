Edinburg - Olga Guerra De Leon, age 86, passed away of natural causes on September 10, 2020 at Amara Hospice in Edinburg, Texas. She was born in 1934 to Dario Guerra and Feliciana (Chanita) Gorena Guerra in Mission, Texas. Olga graduated from Mission High School, and attended McAllen Business College, and Pan American College.She moved to McAllen, Texas after her marriage to Joel De Leon, Sr. on August 22, 1952.Olga was a member of El Mesias Methodist Church in Mission Tx, and First United Methodist Church in Mcallen, Tx. She was a dedicated housewife and mother. For over 20 years she assisted her husband in his business and was also a real estate agent for a time. Olga served on numerous committees as a member of the Pan American Round Table of Edinburg.Olga is preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years, Joel De Leon, Sr., her parents, and sisters Rosie (Jim) Archibald, and Alicia (Owen) Martin. She is survived by her 5 children, Joel De Leon, Jr. (Betty Ballesteros), Javier "Javy" De Leon (Luisa Gomez), Jaime De Leon (Martha DeLair), Richard De Leon (Priscilla Arguijo), and Yvette De Leon Cantu; her 10 grandchildren Monica Almaguer, Javier (Javi) De Leon II, Joel (Joey) De Leon III, Melissa Mason, Larissa De Leon, Jaime Emerson De Leon, Jacquelyn De Leon, Douglas De Leon, Nicholas Cantu, Katherine De Leon, 6 great grandchildren, her sister Gloria (Don) Gresenz, her brother Dario (Criselda) Guerra, Jr., and numerous nieces, nephews, and other devoted relatives.The family would like to thank Amara Hospice for the outstanding service and care provided to Olga during the last year and a half of her life.Due to Covid-19, there will be no public service.