Ric Brown Family Funeral Home-Mission
621 East Griffin Parkway
Mission, TX 78572
(956) 583-6333
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
Mission, TX
View Map
Mission - Olga L. Reyna, 50, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Brownsville. She was preceded in death by her mother, Lydia Reyna, and siblings, Oscar Reyna Jr. and Juanita Reyna. She is survived by her father, Oscar Reyna Sr., brother, Jose R. Reyna, and various nieces and nephews. The family would like to express their gratitude to all the nurses and doctors at Mission Regional Medical Center and Dr. Subramaniam Jagadeesan for their care of Olga. Visitation was held yesterday, June 13, 2019 at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission. Funeral mass will be held at 1 p.m. on June 14, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission. Burial will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Mission. Services were entrusted to Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission.
Published in The Monitor on June 14, 2019
