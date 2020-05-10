San Antonio, TX - On Sunday, April 19th, 2020, Olga Lydia Casas passed away at the age of 57 with her loving poodle, Odie. Olga was born in San Juan, Texas on February 16th, 1963 to Manuel and Gualbina Casas and was the youngest girl of 13 siblings. Growing up, she enjoyed spending time with her family on their ranch in Nuevo Leon, Mexico and being around her father in his upholstery shop. Olga graduated in 1981 from PSJA High School and was proud to be a Bear. She then entered a career in retail and sales. Her magnetic energy, infectious smile, and outgoing personality coupled with a drive to do right by her customers made her a top performer and trusted businesswoman. She made a lasting impact working with companies like Telemundo, KGBT, RBS Worldpay, Global Payments, CAN Capital, and Heartland Payment Systems.



"Olga was a strong dynamic saleswoman who served her customers with white-glove service. In almost every case, she exceeded their needs and expectations with the next level service she respectfully delivered rain or shine. Olga was known and needed in her community of South Texas, she served Heartland well throughout her time with Heartland." -Heartland Leadership



Her memory is left to be cherished by her son, Eloy (Jackie); daughters, Selena and Sarahi; grandchildren Nyjah, Angelina, Alexander, Athena. Olga raised her three children as a single mother who worked hard to ensure that her children were afforded every opportunity. She pushed and motivated her children to pursue their maximum potential and was proud of her children's accomplishments. She was an adoring grandmother who loved spoiling and having fun with her dear grandchildren.



Olga loved spending time with her friends and family to watch football, eat food, and dance all night; she truly was the life of any party. Wherever she went, she served as a radiant source of positivity, joy, and warmth. A phenomenal woman, mother, and friend-she was beyond category. When you remember Olga, remember her beautiful smile, loving laugh, and amazing fashion.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store