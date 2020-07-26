1/1
Olga Moroles
1932 - 2020
Weslaco - Olga Moroles, age 87, left this world and entered eternal rest on July 22, 2020 surrounded by her loving nephews and nieces in Weslaco, TX. She was born on November 16, 1932 in La Joya, Texas and later moved to Weslaco, TX and graduated from Weslaco High School in 1952. Olga was a nurse who spent her entire 35-year career working at the offices of Dr. Armando Cuellar in Weslaco. She enjoyed helping people and always had a smile on her face. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her, especially her close bonds with her nephews, Raul Jr., David, and Carlos de la Fuente. Olga is survived by her only living sister, Oralia Uresti of San Antonio. She is preceded in death by her parents, Octaviano and Maria Polanco Moroles; her siblings, Ofelia Guzman (Ramiro), Samuel Hinojosa, Ovidio Moroles (Anita) and Blanca de la Fuente (Raul). Due to the pandemic, there will not be a viewing nor a church service. However, there will be a 1:00 p.m. graveside service, Tuesday, July 28 at Highland Memorial Park. The family wishes to thank all of Olga's friends for their prayers during her recent illness. Also, thanks to Dr. Ghaddar and his staff who helped Olga during her time of need and mostly thank her niece, Criselda Gomez, who was her provider for many years. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the family requests those attending wear a mask. Arrangements are under the direction of Guerra Funeral Home of Weslaco, Inc., 2602 N. Texas Ave., Weslaco, TX (956) 969-1461.

Published in The Monitor on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Highland Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Guerra Funeral Home of Weslaco, Inc.
2602 N. Texas Blvd.
Weslaco, TX 78599
(956) 969-1461
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
