Olga R. Salsedo
McAllen - Olga R. Salsedo entered eternal rest Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Mike Salsedo.

Mrs. Salsedo is survived by six children, James Alvin (Gloria) Salsedo, Deborah Lynn (Ruben) Longoria, Anna Marie (Mike) Garcia, Michael Anthony Salsedo, Charles Patrick (Michelle) Salsedo, Jovonne Angelique (Robert) Delgado; 20 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Gilberto (Rosie) Reyna.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with a 6 p.m. prayer service Monday, July 20, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 East Canton in Edinburg. Graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission.

The family would like to thank Michelle Brunco and Caroline Lichtl, COVID ER Unit Nurses at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance, for the care given to their mother, and the compassion shown to the family.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.



Published in The Monitor on Jul. 19, 2020.
