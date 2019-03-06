Home

Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
Olga Romo Castillo Obituary
Edinburg - Olga Romo Castillo, 76, went home to the Lord Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Edinburg Regional Medical Center.

Born in Mexico on March 8, 1942, to Ambrocio and Cecilia Romo, she lived most of her life in Edinburg.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Ambrocio Romo and Cecilia Rangel Romo; three brothers, Saul Romo, Manuel Romo, Marcelino Romo; six sisters, Ofelia Romo, Aurora Romo, Eva Salinas, Consuelo Alvarado, Josephina Gaytan, and Dalia Romo.

Olga is survived by her husband of 62 years, Juan Castillo; nine children, Juan (Rosa) Castillo, Jr., Yolanda Castillo, Martin (Eva) Castillo, Miguel (Samantha) Castillo, Norelia (Jose F.) Elizalde, Joaquin (Anna Maria) Castillo, Jose Manuel (Iris) Castillo, Aracelia (Jesus) Elizalde, Luis Alberto (Selena) Castillo; 56 grandchildren; and 72 great-grandchildren.

Memorial service will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with a 6 p.m. rosary today, March 6, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 6, 2019
