EDINBURG - Olga V. Salazar, 88, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Amara Hospice in Edinburg.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Abel H. Salazar; and a son, Gustavo V. Salazar.
Mrs. Salazar is survived by two sons, Omar (Maria G.) Salazar, Abel (Enriqueta) Salazar, Jr.; four daughters, Diana M. Salazar, Sylvia Perez, Graciela (Jose Jr.) Barrera, Jessica (Tim) Mcbride; 13 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. prayer service today, June 20, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, June 21, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens in McAllen.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on June 20, 2019