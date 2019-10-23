|
|
Pharr - Olga Villasenor, 77, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019, at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg.
Born in Alamo, Mrs. Villasenor had lived in Arizona for most of her life and was currently residing in Pharr.
She is preceded in death by her granddaughter, Mikelli Villasenor; and her parents, Ignacio Sr. and Trinidad Perez.
Mrs. Villasenor is survived by two children, Joyce (Marco Antonio) Rocha of Alamo, Alex Villasenor of Belfield, ND; four grandchildren, Marc Anthony Rocha, Christopher Rocha, Tawnie Villasenor, and Nicholas Villasenor; two great-grandchildren, Alexis and Aiden Rocha; seven siblings, Ignacio (Gloria) Perez Jr., Arnoldo (Maggie) Perez, Jose (Elizabeth) Perez, Emma Lerma, Arminda Perez, Angel (Dora) Perez, Wilberto (Angelica) Perez; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Colonial Manor Advanced Rehab and Healthcare in Pharr.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 23, 2019