De Leon Funeral Home
700 East Expressway 83
Pharr, TX 78577
(956) 787-2231
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
De Leon Funeral Home
700 East Expressway 83
Pharr, TX 78577
Graveside service
Sunday, Mar. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Guadalupe Cemetery
Pharr, TX
Olivia B. Martinez

Olivia B. Martinez Obituary
Pharr - Olivia B. Martinez, 98, went to be with her Lord Christ Jesus on Friday, March 20, 2020 at her residence. She is preceded in death by her parents, Alonzo and Beatrice Benavidez; husband, Angel R. Martinez; sons, Angel Martinez I. and Angel Martinez, Jr.; sisters, Josefina Guerra and Emma Benavidez; and brothers, Adolfo Benavidez, Amadeo Benavidez, and Erasmo Benavidez.

Ms. Martinez is survived by her children, Yolanda Martinez, Imelda (Rogelio) De La Garza, Linda (Jose Luis) Hinojosa, and Charlie (Cheryl) Martinez; 10 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; sisters, Elisena Vasquez, Jane Garza, and Elva Mendiola; and brother, Alonzo Benavidez.

Visitation will be from 1pm to 9pm on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at De Leon Funeral Home of Pharr. Graveside service will be at 10am on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Guadalupe Cemetery in Pharr under the direction of De Leon Funeral Home of Pharr. Pallbearers will be Dr. Robert D. Martinez, Homer Martinez, Dr. Angel Martinez, III., Joey Hinojosa, Joshua Hinojosa, and Brodrick Martinez. Honorary Pallbearers will be Andrew J. Martinez and Christian Martinez.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 21, 2020
