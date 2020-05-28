Olivia Montemayor
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Olivia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mission - Olivia Montemayor, 93, passed away on May 25, 2020 at McAllen Medical Center. She will be remembered for being a very loving and generous person. Her family was very important to her, and they surrounded her as she passed away. She loved her nieces and nephews and enjoyed the time she got to spend with them. She was always ready with a joke and a had a great sense of humor. She is best described as having a heart full of love.

Olivia was preceded in death by her husband, of 64 years, Ruben Montemayor; daughter Yolanda (Raul) Martinez; parents; Reyes and Felipita Flores, siblings; Lalo Flores, Adelina Martinez, Rodolfo Flores, Maria Lopez, Jesus A. Flores; stepsister Hermila Ramirez.

She is survived by her children Maria Elena (Sam) Gonzalez, Arturo (Mary) Montemayor; sister Odilia Flores; grandchildren Dr. Cynthia (Abiel) Orrego, Sam (Vanessa) Gonzalez Jr., Dulce (David) Peinado, Clarissa (Steve) Rios, Katia Montemayor, Arturo Montemayor Jr., Sofia Montemayor; 8 great grandchildren Samantha Gonzalez, Samuel Gonzalez III, Steven Gonzalez, Stanley Gonzalez, Isabella Orrego, Olivia Orrego, Ruben Rios, Benjamin Rios. She was also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020, from 1-9pm with a 7pm rosary at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at 11am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission. Burial will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in McAllen.

Services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ric Brown Family Funeral Home-Mission
621 East Griffin Parkway
Mission, TX 78572
(956) 583-6333
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved