Mission - Olivia Montemayor, 93, passed away on May 25, 2020 at McAllen Medical Center. She will be remembered for being a very loving and generous person. Her family was very important to her, and they surrounded her as she passed away. She loved her nieces and nephews and enjoyed the time she got to spend with them. She was always ready with a joke and a had a great sense of humor. She is best described as having a heart full of love.Olivia was preceded in death by her husband, of 64 years, Ruben Montemayor; daughter Yolanda (Raul) Martinez; parents; Reyes and Felipita Flores, siblings; Lalo Flores, Adelina Martinez, Rodolfo Flores, Maria Lopez, Jesus A. Flores; stepsister Hermila Ramirez.She is survived by her children Maria Elena (Sam) Gonzalez, Arturo (Mary) Montemayor; sister Odilia Flores; grandchildren Dr. Cynthia (Abiel) Orrego, Sam (Vanessa) Gonzalez Jr., Dulce (David) Peinado, Clarissa (Steve) Rios, Katia Montemayor, Arturo Montemayor Jr., Sofia Montemayor; 8 great grandchildren Samantha Gonzalez, Samuel Gonzalez III, Steven Gonzalez, Stanley Gonzalez, Isabella Orrego, Olivia Orrego, Ruben Rios, Benjamin Rios. She was also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.Visitation will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020, from 1-9pm with a 7pm rosary at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at 11am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission. Burial will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in McAllen.Services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission.