Olivia P. Gutierrez
Pharr - Olivia P. Gutierrez, 93, went home to the Lord Saturday, October 24, 2020, at her residence in Pharr surrounded by her children.

Born in Aldamas, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, Olivia lived in Pharr for most of her life where she was a member of Legion of Mary, Las Guadalupanas, and a Eucharistic Minister at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Pharr.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Luis G. Gutierrez; a daughter, Iracema George; two sons-in-law, Raul Jaime Gonzalez, Doyan C. George; and 13 siblings.

Olivia is survived by six children, Nora N. Gonzalez of San Juan, Gloria E. Gonzales of Alamo, Luis H. (Aurora) Gutierrez of San Juan, Jose E. (Blanca) Gutierrez of Harlingen, Maricela Cantu of Alamo, Nelida (Guadalupe J.) Salinas of Pharr; 15 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with a 6 p.m. rosary today, October 26, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 11 a.m Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Mission. Interment will follow at Val Verde Memorial Gardens in Donna.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.



Published in The Monitor on Oct. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
