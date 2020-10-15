Riverside, CA - Olivia Sanchez Moreno,98, passed away on her birthday on September 14, 2020 in Riverside, California where she had been residing since her retirement.
She was born in Lockhart, Texas to Marta and Manuel Sanchez. Years later the family moved to McAllen, Texas where she worked for CR Anthony's. She married Javier Moreno from Los Saenz, Texas in 1947 whom predeceased her. In 1957 they moved to California where she worked at ITT Cannon Electric as an assembly supervisor until her retirement.
She is survived by her brother Jose G Sanchez, her sister Catalina Ramirez, her children Thelma Henderson and Javier Omar Moreno, her grandchildren Mikaila Henderson and Nicolás Henderson, and her step-grandchildren Jennifer and Jessica Alva. Graveside services were held Oct. 13, 2020 at Valley Memorial Gardens. Kreidlerfuneralhome.com