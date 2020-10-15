1/1
Olivia Sanchez Moreno
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Olivia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Riverside, CA - Olivia Sanchez Moreno,98, passed away on her birthday on September 14, 2020 in Riverside, California where she had been residing since her retirement.

She was born in Lockhart, Texas to Marta and Manuel Sanchez. Years later the family moved to McAllen, Texas where she worked for CR Anthony's. She married Javier Moreno from Los Saenz, Texas in 1947 whom predeceased her. In 1957 they moved to California where she worked at ITT Cannon Electric as an assembly supervisor until her retirement.

She is survived by her brother Jose G Sanchez, her sister Catalina Ramirez, her children Thelma Henderson and Javier Omar Moreno, her grandchildren Mikaila Henderson and Nicolás Henderson, and her step-grandchildren Jennifer and Jessica Alva. Graveside services were held Oct. 13, 2020 at Valley Memorial Gardens. Kreidlerfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kreidler Funeral Home
314 North 10th Street
McAllen, TX 78501
(956) 686-0234
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved