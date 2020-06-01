Olivia V. Reyes
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Olivia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elsa, TX - Olivia V. Reyes, 83, passed away to be with the Lord, Thursday, May 28, 2020 at her residence where she was surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Reyes was born September 23, 1936 to Rafael & Guadalupe Villalpando in Weslaco, TX. She lived most of her life in Elsa where she was a devoted member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church for many years. Mrs. Reyes spent her life loving and caring for her husband of 63 years, Ruben Reyes, 5 children, 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She enjoyed family gatherings. She was a strong loving woman who will always remain in the hearts of her family and those who knew her. She was a daughter, mother, sister and aunt who put her family's needs before her own. She is survived by her husband, Ruben Reyes, 3 sons Rene (Juana) Reyes, Rosendo (Maribel) Reyes, Jose Villalpando, and 2 daughters, Raquel (Eligio) Mendiola and Rita (Alfredo) Gonzalez. Her sisters, Ofelia Medrano and Elva Ybarra. Eleven grandchildren & 13 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Juan Villalpando. Visitation will be 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, June 1, 2020 at Guerra Funeral Home of Weslaco - Chapel of the Heavens, with a 7 p.m. rosary. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Guerra Funeral Home of Weslaco Chapel of The Heavens. Officiating will be Deacon Jerry Rosa. Interment will follow at Highland Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Eligio Mendiola, Jr., Ruben Mendiola, Valentin De Leon, Alfredo Gonzalez, Jr., Daniel Gallegos & Rosendo Reyes, Jr. Honorary pallbearers Adrian Gonzalez, Rudy Elizondo, Antonio Sanchez Jr. and Jose Villalpando. Arrangements are under the direction of Guerra Funeral Home of Weslaco, Inc., 2602 N. Texas Ave., Weslaco, TX (956) 969-1461



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Guerra Funeral Home of Weslaco, Inc.
2602 N. Texas Blvd.
Weslaco, TX 78599
(956) 969-1461
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 31, 2020
Hello tio this is Ramiro I'm very sorry to hear about my tia and sorry I'm not able to make. I have my tia in my prayers. Tell all my cousin I'm thinking about them too. Love Ramiro Reyes
Ramiro Reyes
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved