Elsa, TX - Olivia V. Reyes, 83, passed away to be with the Lord, Thursday, May 28, 2020 at her residence where she was surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Reyes was born September 23, 1936 to Rafael & Guadalupe Villalpando in Weslaco, TX. She lived most of her life in Elsa where she was a devoted member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church for many years. Mrs. Reyes spent her life loving and caring for her husband of 63 years, Ruben Reyes, 5 children, 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She enjoyed family gatherings. She was a strong loving woman who will always remain in the hearts of her family and those who knew her. She was a daughter, mother, sister and aunt who put her family's needs before her own. She is survived by her husband, Ruben Reyes, 3 sons Rene (Juana) Reyes, Rosendo (Maribel) Reyes, Jose Villalpando, and 2 daughters, Raquel (Eligio) Mendiola and Rita (Alfredo) Gonzalez. Her sisters, Ofelia Medrano and Elva Ybarra. Eleven grandchildren & 13 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Juan Villalpando. Visitation will be 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, June 1, 2020 at Guerra Funeral Home of Weslaco - Chapel of the Heavens, with a 7 p.m. rosary. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Guerra Funeral Home of Weslaco Chapel of The Heavens. Officiating will be Deacon Jerry Rosa. Interment will follow at Highland Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Eligio Mendiola, Jr., Ruben Mendiola, Valentin De Leon, Alfredo Gonzalez, Jr., Daniel Gallegos & Rosendo Reyes, Jr. Honorary pallbearers Adrian Gonzalez, Rudy Elizondo, Antonio Sanchez Jr. and Jose Villalpando. Arrangements are under the direction of Guerra Funeral Home of Weslaco, Inc., 2602 N. Texas Ave., Weslaco, TX (956) 969-1461