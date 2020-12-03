McAllen - Our beloved mother, Oma Lee Espinoza, age 96, went home to be with our Lord on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 in the comfort of her home. She was a dedicated mother first and foremost. Oma Lee treasured her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and embraceded every moment with them.Please join us in celebrating her life today, Thursday, December 3, 2020 between the hours of 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Ceballos Funeral Home, 1023 North 23rd Street, McAllen, Texas. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in McAllen. Burial will follow at 1:00 p.m. at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Mission.The Espinoza family entrusted their services to the care of Ceballos Funeral Home of McAllen.