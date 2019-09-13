|
|
EDINBURG - Omar Angel Flores, 53, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 in McAllen. He was born on September 21, 1965 in Mexico.
He is preceded in death by his brother, Oziel Flores, and mother, Guillermina DeLeon. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 26 years, Elsa Lorena Flores, his children: Edgar Omar Flores, Edna Lizette Flores, and granddaughter, Hailey Maddison Flores.
He is also survived by his siblings, Odelia Cantu, Noelia Rivera, Manuel Flores Jr., Juan David Flores and his father, Manuel Flores.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley Chapel of Remembrance in Pharr. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley in Pharr. Interment will follow to Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.
Funeral arrangements and services are under the care of Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley, 4607 N. Sugar Rd. Pharr, Texas.
Published in The Monitor on Sept. 13, 2019