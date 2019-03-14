Ft. Myers - On Friday evening, March 8, 2019, Dr. Omar Benitez, loving son, brother, and father, was called Home to be with the Lord. He was 51 years old.



Dr. Benitez was born on Monday October 16th, in Weslaco, Texas. He graduated from PSJA High School in 1986 and four years later (1990) graduated from The University of Texas at Austin. He then applied and was accepted to the Baylor College of Medicine in Houston Texas and graduated in 1994.



Following medical school Dr. Benitez moved to Gainesville Florida and completed a two year residency in General Surgery at the University Of Florida College Of Medicine followed by a Urology Residency in1999.



Having a wonderful, multi-talented, intelligent, loving and caring personality with an incredible charisma, Dr. Benitez touched the hearts of all who were lucky to have met him. He practiced Urology for 25 years in Fort Myers Florida. His practice was named Complete Care Urology. He enjoyed many hobbies including boating/fishing, snow-skiing, playing guitar and golf, but most importantly spending time with his two young boys, Mateo and Lucas and his wife, Nereida Benitez.



Dr. Benitez is preceded in death by his father, Jesus Rene Benitez Sr. (2005) and a baby daughter, Pilar Renee Benitez (2011).



Grateful for having shared his life with his mother, Elva Benitez of Pharr, Texas; his three brothers, Dr. J. Rene Benitez Jr. (Judy) of Amarillo, Texas, Oscar Benitez (Scott) of Austin, Texas and Rolando Benitez (Sandy) of Mission, Texas; one sister, Monica Benitez of San Antonio, Texas; one niece, Veronica Benitez; four nephews, Javier, Orlando, Joey and Paul Benitez; as well as many cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends.



The family will receive friends for a time of visitation Thursday March 14, 2019 from 6:00-7:00 PM with a prayer service at 6:30 PM at Ft. Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 1589 Colonial Blvd., Ft. Myers, FL.



Arrangements for final care have been entrusted to Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 1589 Colonial Boulevard, Fort Myers, Florida 33907, (239) 936-0555. To share a story or photo, leave a tribute or to offer a condolence at this difficult time please visit www.fortmyersmemorial.com and sign the guestbook. Published in The Monitor on Mar. 14, 2019