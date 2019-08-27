Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
7:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
Mission, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Omar Leon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Omar De "Mai" Leon


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Omar De "Mai" Leon Obituary
Mission - Omar De Leon, 89, of Mission, Texas passed away peacefully at Mission Regional Medical Center on August 23, 2019, with his family by his side.

Mai was born March 5, 1930, in Mission, Texas to the late Jose and Maria C. De Leon. At age 16 he joined the U.S. Army and served in post World War II Guam doing clean up and making sure the Japanese that were still on the island surrendered.

After his time in the army, he traveled to Colorado and California where he would get married and raise a family in Merced, California. After the death of his wife, Elena, he returned to Mission and lived with his daughter Delia, his son-in-law Roland and grandson Noah.

Omar, known as "Mai", loved gardening. He would spend a good part of the day outdoors working in his garden. Mai also looked forward to summers when he would return to California to visit family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his brothers, Leonel Rodriguez, Abel and Sabas De Leon; and his sisters Modesta Cavazos, Emma Solis, Olivia Garcia, and Marica De Leon.

Mai is survived by his sons, James and Mike De Leon; his daughters, Mary (Manuel) Ramirez and Delia (Rolando) Gil; five grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; a brother, Ernesto De Leon; a sister, Olivia Castro; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with 7 p.m. Military Honors, conducted by V.F. W. Post 7473 of Elsa, followed by recitation of the Holy Rosary Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. A funeral mass will take place at 3 p.m., Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Mission. Reception immediately following mass at El Patio in Mission. All services conclude after the mass.

Mai will be dearly missed by all and never forgotten.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Omar's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now