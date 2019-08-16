Home

San Juan - Omar Diaz Jr, 64 of San Juan, Texas peacefully passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas surrounded by family and love ones.

Omar was born in San Juan, Texas on August 21, 1954 to Omar Sr. and Anita Longoria Diaz. Omar (Junior) grew up in San Juan, Texas for most of his life.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Omar Sr. and Anita Longoria Diaz and his older sister Edna Diaz Lopez.

Omar is survived by his loving wife, Martha Rodriguez, daughters, Anita Stephanie and Alexis Diaz, also survived by daughter, Audrea Diaz. Step-children, Martha, Joseph, Laura and Patricia Rodriguez and suegra, Evangelina Cardenas. A brother, Eduardo (Tina Garza) Diaz, two sisters, Valda and Marta Diaz. His Aunts, Dora (Oscar) Box of Colorado Springs, Colorado and Dinah (Humberto) Garcia of Brownsville, Texas. Nephews Omar Lopez, E.J. Diaz and Angelo Diaz, and numerous extended family members.

Services were held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 1:00 - 9:00 pm with Words of Praise at 6:00 pm and Friday, August 16, 2019 from 9:00 am - 12 pm. Funeral services are under the direction of Ric Brown Funeral Home, 520 Ash St. McAllen TX 78501.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 16, 2019
