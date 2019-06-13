McAllen - Rev. Omar O. Hinojosa, 79, went to be with our Lord, Monday June 10, 2019 in McAllen. Mr. Hinojosa was preceded in death by his daughter, Lisa Robles; former spouse, Patricia Hinojosa; his parents, Rafael and Guadalupe Hinojosa; sister, Irma Hinojosa; a brother, Cesar Hinojosa.



Born September 14th 1939, Pastor Omar was the founder and lead pastor of New Hope Ministries Church on July 8, 2000 in after 40 years of service in the United Methodist Church Organization for a total of 58 years in ministry . He was a good man here as he is in heaven and always showed love everywhere he went. God used him in a mighty way to make an impact in the lives of countless people around this country and abroad. He ministered to, preached to, taught, baptized, married, and showed many how to live a God-filled life. His legacy still continues for him in heaven in His Presence receiving his just reward and in the beginnings of his new eternal journey. We say this in remembrance that he is only gone from this earth and has entered his heavenly mansion. His legacy also continues through the ministries of many persons he mentored and touched that led them to ministry here and abroad. He may not be here physically with us, but he sure is alive and well in heaven. He meant a lot to all of us and he will be missed because we truly love him. He went home and his legacy was sharing Jesus' message to give the way we could all see him again one day. Jesus is Hope! Jesus is The Way! Jesus is Love!Thank you for your presence and prayers and we bless you all in Jesus' mighty name.



Mr. Hinojosa is survived by his wife, Yolanda Hinojosa; eight children, Bonnie (Domingo) Parras, Linda (Michael) Franklin, Patty LaVigne, Omar (Marcena) Hinojosa, Linda A. Guerra, Frank (Myrtha) Llanas, Christine (Albert) Dovalina, and John F. (Erika) Bojanski; 15 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two siblings, Sinia Hinojosa, and Rafael Hinojosa.



Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a 7 p.m. prayer service, Thursday June 13, 2019 at Legacy Chapels 4610 South Jackson Road in Edinburg. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday June 14, 2019 at Legacy Chapels in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr. Pallbearers will be Omar Hinojosa, Albert Dovalina, John F. Bojanski, Trae Guerra, C.J. Salazar, Carlos D. Salazar, Rafael Arellano, and Ramon Alvarez. Honorary pallbearers will be Rafael Hinojosa, Michael Hinojosa, Brian Wolfe, David Andrew Riojas, AJ Dovalina, and John A. Bojanski.



Funeral services are under the direction of Legacy Chapels in Edinburg. Published in The Monitor on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary