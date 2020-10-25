Mission - On Monday, October 19, 2020, Omar Zamora, a loving husband, father of two children and three grandchildren, passed away at the age of 72.
Omar was born on June 9, 1948 in Mission, Tx to Dennis and Hortencia (Olivarez) Zamora. Omar graduated from Mission High School in 1967 and enlisted in the US Navy in May 1969. While enlisted he earned several commendations and decorations such as The National Defense Service Medal, Meritorious Unit Commendation Ribbon and Citations, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal (Korea), Vietnam Service Medal with three bronze stars, and a Purple Heart Award. On September 02, 1969, he married his high school sweetheart Tina Mendoza and on September 2, 2020 they celebrated their 51st anniversary.
Omar had a passion for being in the outdoors. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed taking family and friends on these expeditions. Through the years Omar enjoyed hosting many gatherings in his game room for several community groups, including his Wednesday evening coaches gathering that started during Sonny Detmer's coaching era and continued through the decades. He was a long-time active member of the Catholic War Veterans and Veterans of Foreign Wars and served as officer in these organizations. Omar served with honor and pride for many years as a Campus Guard and retired from the Mission Consolidated School District's Security Department.
Omar was preceded in death by his father, Dennis, his mother, Hortencia, his brothers Dennis Jr. and Javier. He is survived by his wife Tina, his two children, David and Annette, his sisters Linda Castañeda and Haydee Zamora and his brother Jaime "Jimmy" Zamora, and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Omar cherished and took great pride in the lives and interests of his daughter Annette, his son David, his daughter-in-law Melody and his grandchildren Sophia, Mia, and Zaman Zamora.
Due to the current COVID pandemic, the family wishes to make the safety and health of the community a priority. With this is mind, the family will not be having a public viewing or funeral. A private family viewing will be held on Sunday October 25th from 2:00-4:00 pm at Ric Brown Funeral Home in Mission, Tx. On Monday October 26th, an in-person family-only ceremony will be held and will include an honor guard service, a drive-by blessing by Father Roy at Our Lady of Guadalupe and interment at the Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery. Those that would like to view the ceremonies can do so by using this link: https://fb.me/e/1II3F3Xht
at 11:15am on Monday October 26th. The pall bearers will be Robert Castañeda Jr (nephew), Rick Mendoza (Godson and Nephew), Freddy Olivarez Jr (cousin), David Zamora (son), Jimmy Zamora (brother), and Zaman Zamora (Grandson). The family wishes that donations be made to a charity of their choice
in lieu of flowers. The family understands that Omar was a long-time resident of Mission and was loved and respected by many in the community. As such, the family anticipates having a public memorial to honor and celebrate Omar's life at a later, safer time. Information on this ceremony will be posted on the events page.