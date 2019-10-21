Home

Oralia "Lalita" Ordaz

Oralia "Lalita" Ordaz Obituary
Pharr - Oralia "Lalita" Ordaz, 71, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019, at Mission Regional Medical Center.

Oralia was born and raised in Pharr.

She is preceded in death by her granddaughter, Alejandra Ornelas.

Oralia is survived by a son, Oscar (Martha) Ornelas of Pharr; three daughters, Alicia (Jose) Alvarez of Houston, Leticia (William Alexander) Ornelas of Pharr, Malicha (Benancio) Garza of Indianapolis; 13 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a sister, Maria Reyes Venecia of Mission; and two brothers, Juan Ordaz of San Juan, and Valentine Ordaz of Mission.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. prayer service today, October 21, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Guadalupe Cemetery in Pharr.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 21, 2019
