Edinburg - Oralia "Nancy" Pedraza, 67, passed away Friday, August 9, 2019.
Mrs. Pedraza is preceded in death by her mother, Eva Reyna; stepfather, Hector Reyna Sr.; two brothers, Hector Reyna Jr., Osiel Luna; and a sister, Diana Reyna; nephew, Lance Cpl. Derek Hernandez.
She is survived by her loving husband, Noel Pedraza of Edinburg; a son, Fabian (Maritza) Pedraza of Edinburg; two grandchildren, Fabian Joshua Pedraza, Darian Elijah Pedraza; her father, Tomas Rios; and seven siblings, Tony Reyna, Olivia Suarez, Eva Tamez, Blanca Lopez, Mary Benavidez, Virginia Reyna, and Anita Reyna.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. prayer service today, August 13, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 13, 2019