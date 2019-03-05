Pharr - Oralia R. Rodriguez, 86, entered eternal rest Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Amara Hospice Inpatient Facility in Edinburg.



Born and raised in Pharr, Oralia was a graduate of PSJA and a lector at St. Jude's Catholic Church. Her community involvement included chairing the Pharr Chamber of Commerce Greeters Club, serving on the Miss Pharr Pageant Committee for 15 years, and serving on the City of Pharr Planning and Zoning Commission. Oralia was a graduate of Leadership Pharr Class III and was employed by City of Pharr for 42 years. When asked why she stayed in Pharr her whole life she replied, "Because it's the best place to live, by Pharr!"



She is preceded in death by her parents, Apolonio and Paula Rivera; and a sister, Olivia Rivera.



Oralia is survived by her husband of 58 years, Noe Rodriguez; three children, Irma Alicia (Michael) Fernuik of Mission, Rolando (Melissa) Rodriguez of Pharr, Cesar Rodriguez of Austin; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a brother, Rafael (Delia) Rivera of Pharr; and a sister, Julia (+Bob) Holsomback of Detroit.



Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019, at St. Jude's Catholic Church in Pharr. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.



Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Published in The Monitor on Mar. 5, 2019