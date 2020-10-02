Edinburg - Orfelina "Kike" Ramirez, 86, was granted her angel wings on Friday, September 25, 2020 at her residence in Edinburg, Texas. She was born on a Wednesday, July 25, 1934 in Premont, Texas to Teofilo De Los Santos and Frances Ortiz De Los Santos. She is preceded in death by parents, husband; Manuel "Meme" Ramirez, sister; Raquel "Rachel" Gonzalez and brothers; Saul "Sonny" De Los Santos and Hector "Heco" De Los Santos.She is survived by her daughters; Nelda (Horacio, Jr.) Garza and Laura (George, III) Thatcher, sons; Manuel Rene Ramirez, Mario Alonzo (Maritza) Ramirez and twins; Arturo and Armando Ramirez, sister; Amandina Canales, 16 - grandchildren, 4 - great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.Kike was a cheerleader for the Premont Cowboys and graduated from Premont High School in 1952. She met her husband and married the Love of her life; Manuel Ramirez on Valentine's Day on a Sunday, February 14, 1954. She was an active member at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Catholic Daughters of America and Altar Society. She volunteered her time at Edinburg General Hospital. But her greatest joy was being a homemaker, caring for her 6 children, while her husband worked for the Tenneco Oil Company and also served as a City Commissioner in Edinburg from 1971 - 1983. She devoted much of her time and energy to her family, cooking, and volunteer work. She loved taking care of her children and grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her family and all those whose lives she touched.A Catholic graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, 1701 East Richardson Road in Edinburg with Fr. Pat Seitz officiating. Having the distinguished honor to serve as pallbearers will be her grandsons; Horacio Garza, III, George M. Thatcher, Manuel Eduardo Ramirez, Michael Ramirez, Robert Ramirez and Brendan Ramirez. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to: St. Joseph Catholic Church Capital Campaign, 114 West Fay Street, Edinburg, Texas 78539. Funeral services have been entrusted to Johnny Garcia, Manager/Funeral Director and Staff of Ceballos-Diaz Funeral Home.