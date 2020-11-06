1/1
Orlando "Orli" Felan
Edinburg - Orlando "Orli" Felan, 67, went to join his parents in heaven Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen.

He graduated from Pan American University with a Master's degree in Chemistry. He moved to Houston after graduation where he worked for 35 years until he retired in 2014.

Mr. Felan is preceded in death by his parents, Agustin Felan and Elvira Guerrero.

Orlando is survived by two sisters, Olinda F. Medina, Iris Sanders; a brother, Agustin Felan Jr.; a niece, Iris (Kiki) Medina; three nephews, Kenneth Sanders, Travis Sanders, Andrew Felan; and numerous cousins.

He will be missed by his cherished friend from Houston, Annick Palaskas, and his two cats, Annie and Edgar.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., with a 10 a.m. prayer service Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Cremation will take place at Memorial Cremation Center in Edinburg.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Alzheimer's Association.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.



Published in The Monitor on Nov. 6, 2020.
