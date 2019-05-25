Resources More Obituaries for Oscar Gomez Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Oscar Adrian Gomez

Obituary Condolences Flowers Elsa - Oscar Adrian Gomez, 86, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Amara Hospice Center in Edinburg, TX, surrounded by his family.



Mr. Gomez was born on November 10, 1932 in Edcouch to Mr. Antonio Gomez Sr. & Mrs. Sofia Cerda Gomez.



He is preceded in death by his parents; his siblings Minerva, Antonio Jr., Jose Angel, Irma, Blanca and Hector Eloy Gomez.



He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years Maria Cristela Chapa Gomez; his children Lee Roy (Gloria), David Lee (Sandra), Sylvia Annette (Marty) Leal, and Oscar "Sonny" Jr (Nelly); his grandchildren Steven, Richard, Yvette, Derek, Adrian, David II, Daniel, and Joseph; his sister Teresa Gomez Hernandez (Guadalupe), and numerous nieces and nephews.



He graduated from Edcouch-Elsa High School and attended Pan American Univ. He worked at Texas Plastics in Elsa for 25 years, H & H Meat Products in Mercedes and later at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Elsa where he later served on its board, served as Eucharistic Minister and helped erect the current Sacred Heart Church. He also served on the Edcouch-Elsa School Board and was president of the Band Booster Club.



In 1951 he joined the Texas Army National Guard where he proudly served for over 21 years. He served in Company C 3rd Battalion, 141st Infantry Regiment as a staff sergeant and supply specialist from which he was honorably discharged. He was a great family man and a loving father and grandfather. He was deeply involved in his ministry as a Eucharistic Minister at Our Lady of San Juan del Valle National Shrine where he and his wife served for 35 years. Oscar enjoyed music and dancing, reading the newspaper, and traveling with his wife to genealogy conferences.



Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 26, 2019 from 3 pm- 9pm at Salinas Funeral Home. Visitation will continue Monday, May 27, 2019 from 9am to 9 pm with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7 pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 am on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Elsa. Interment will follow at Highland Memorial Park.



Serving as pallbearers are his grandchildren Steven, Derek, Adrian, David II, Daniel and Joseph. Honorary pallbearers are Richard Falcon (grandson), and brothers in law Alfredo Jimenez, Mike Sinder and Ramon Gonzalez Jr.



The family would like to thank all the doctors, staff of DaVita Renal Center, Windsor Arbor View, and Amara Hospice for their prayers and compassionate care of Oscar.



Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted and are under the direction of Salinas Funeral Home of Elsa.