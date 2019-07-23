Home

Oscar Alcazar


1945 - 2019
Oscar Alcazar Obituary
Oscar Alcazar, 73 of McAllen, TX entered into eternal rest on Sunday July 21, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents Genaro Alcazar and Englantina Livas. Oscar is survived by his sister Diana Ramirez and his brother Rafael Ramirez; a nephew Carlyle Christensen and a niece Christyana Hopkinson; numerous other relatives and a host of friends.

Visitation will be held in the Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in San Juan on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 3:00 pm-9:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at St. Joseph The Worker Catholic Church. All services will conclude at the church.
Published in The Monitor on July 23, 2019
