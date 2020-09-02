1/1
Oscar Bautista
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Oscar's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McAllen - Oscar Bautista 54, went to be with the Lord on Monday, August 17, 2020. Oscar was born in McAllen, TX in 1966. He graduated from McAllen High School in 1984. He is preceded in death by his father Alberto Bautista and his brother Andres Bautista.

He is survived by his wife Raquel Bautista, his daughter Cassandra Bautista, his son Oscar Alberto Bautista, his mother Maria Bautista, Siblings: Andrea Rojas, Blanca Moreno, Lupe Bautista, Alberto Bautista Jr, Martin Bautista, Mary Martinez, Luis Alejandro Bautista, Ana Bautista and Miriam Bautista.

Viewing will be held on Thursday, September 3, from 5 to 9pm., with a Rosary at 7pm at Ric Brown Funeral Chapel in Mission. Funeral on Friday, September 4, Mass at 12pm at San Juan Diego Catholic Church in McAllen. Interment will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Mission.

Services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ric Brown Family Funeral Home-Mission
621 East Griffin Parkway
Mission, TX 78572
(956) 583-6333
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved