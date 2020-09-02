McAllen - Oscar Bautista 54, went to be with the Lord on Monday, August 17, 2020. Oscar was born in McAllen, TX in 1966. He graduated from McAllen High School in 1984. He is preceded in death by his father Alberto Bautista and his brother Andres Bautista.He is survived by his wife Raquel Bautista, his daughter Cassandra Bautista, his son Oscar Alberto Bautista, his mother Maria Bautista, Siblings: Andrea Rojas, Blanca Moreno, Lupe Bautista, Alberto Bautista Jr, Martin Bautista, Mary Martinez, Luis Alejandro Bautista, Ana Bautista and Miriam Bautista.Viewing will be held on Thursday, September 3, from 5 to 9pm., with a Rosary at 7pm at Ric Brown Funeral Chapel in Mission. Funeral on Friday, September 4, Mass at 12pm at San Juan Diego Catholic Church in McAllen. Interment will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Mission.Services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home.