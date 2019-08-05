Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 380-1416
Resources
More Obituaries for Oscar Leon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Oscar De Leon Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Oscar De Leon Sr. Obituary
Edinburg - Oscar De Leon Sr., 62, died Sunday, August 4, 2019, at his residence in Edinburg.

Born in Pharr, Oscar lived in Edinburg since 1976. He attended PSJA High School where his favorite sport was football, making him a strong lineman for the Bears, #72. Mr. De Leon worked for the City of Edinburg since 1984 and retired as a lab tech supervisor.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Julio and Regina De Leon.

Oscar is survived by his wife; three children, Sara De Leon, Janet (Pedro) Rodriguez, Oscar (Martha) De Leon Jr., all of Edinburg; his grandchildren; and six siblings.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. prayer service today, August 5, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 East Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Oscar's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now