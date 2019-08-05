|
|
Edinburg - Oscar De Leon Sr., 62, died Sunday, August 4, 2019, at his residence in Edinburg.
Born in Pharr, Oscar lived in Edinburg since 1976. He attended PSJA High School where his favorite sport was football, making him a strong lineman for the Bears, #72. Mr. De Leon worked for the City of Edinburg since 1984 and retired as a lab tech supervisor.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Julio and Regina De Leon.
Oscar is survived by his wife; three children, Sara De Leon, Janet (Pedro) Rodriguez, Oscar (Martha) De Leon Jr., all of Edinburg; his grandchildren; and six siblings.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. prayer service today, August 5, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 East Canton in Edinburg. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 5, 2019