San Juan, Tx - Oscar J. "Blackie" Hernandez, 77, went home to the Lord Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg.Born in McAllen, Oscar lived in San Juan for most of his life and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and a bus driver for PSJA ISD.He is preceded in death by his wife, Crusita Hernandez; and his parents, Refugio and Maria Pilar Hernandez.Oscar is survived by his children, Patricia "Pat" (Lisa) Hernandez of Edinburg, Oscar "Rocky" (Laura) Roldan of San Juan, Ricardo "Ricky" (Elda) Hernandez of Pharr, Jaime "Jimmy" Hernandez of San Antonio; four grandchildren, Troy (Vanessa) Hernandez of Houston, Kayla Hernandez of Waco, Derick Hernandez of San Juan, Ryan Hernandez of Pharr; a sister, Orfelinda (Gus) Elizondo of San Juan; and two brothers, Homero (Egla) Hernandez of McAllen, and Jose (Raquel) Orlando Hernandez of San Juan.A private funeral service will be held. Cremation will take place at Memorial Cremation Center in Edinburg.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.