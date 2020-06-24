Oscar was my doctor at Yale Dermatology for several years. I always looked forward to our visits, because he was so optimistic - I always felt like he understood and cared about me. Even if nothing had particularly changed in my condition, he helped me feel better.

Five years ago he saved my life. I wish I could have saved his. May he rest in peace, and may his memory be a blessing to us all.

Amy (Stevens) Glick

Friend