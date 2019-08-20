Home

Ric Brown Family Funeral Home-Mission
621 East Griffin Parkway
Mission, TX 78572
(956) 583-6333
Oscar Ruiz Obituary
San Juan - Oscar Ruiz went to be with the Lord on August 15, 2019 at the age of 62.

He was preceded in death by his parents Jesus Ruiz and Hilda D. Ruiz.

Oscar is survived by his wife, of 36 years, Maria "Mary" G. Ruiz; three sons; Oscar R. Ruiz, Gabriel A. Ruiz, and David A. Ruiz. He is also survived by three brothers; J. Edgar (Rosie) Ruiz, J. Hugo Ruiz, A. Humberto Ruiz and nephews, nieces, and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church of Alamo on August 24, 2019 at 3pm.

The Ruiz family would like to thank all the doctors and staff at the McAllen Heart Hospital.

Cremation services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Alamo.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 20, 2019
