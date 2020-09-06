Edinburg - Oscar "My Love" Salinas, 62, entered eternal rest on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, in Edinburg. Mr. Salinas was preceded in death by his siblings, Cristobal Salinas, Antonio Salinas, and Noe Salinas.Mr. Salinas is survived by his wife, Norma Salinas; two daughters, Clarissa Salinas and Analissa Salinas; step-children, Tanya Rodriguez, Ricky Hernandez, Bonnie Hernandez, and Felicia Hernandez; siblings, Noelia (Lupe) Caranza, Norma (Tomas) Dominguez, Israel Salinas, Janie (Gilbert) Salinas, and Manuel Salinas.Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday September 7, 2020, at Legacy Chapels 4610 South Jackson Road in Edinburg. Chapel service will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Legacy Chapels in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg.Funeral services are under the direction of Legacy Chapels in Edinburg.